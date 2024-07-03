Rhulani Mokwena: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with record-breaking coach as new era beckons at Chloorkop

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraRhulani Mokwena: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with record-breaking coach as new era beckons at ChloorkopPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTransfersManqoba MngqithiRhulani MokwenaThe 37-year-old tactician leaves the Tshwane giants after being their head coach since October 2022.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns have parted ways with MokwenaHe was head coach for nearly two yearsThe club has stated the reasons why they let him goArticle continues below