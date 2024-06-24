Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Rhulani Mokwena feels powerless at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'I would have loved to keep Cassius Mailula and Haashim Domingo'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FC

The 37-year-old candidly acknowledged that he has no control over player movement decisions at the club.

  • Mokwena speaks out on player contracts
  • The coach reveals individuals involved
  • He says he is not part of the final decisions 
