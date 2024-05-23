Rhulani Mokwena begs Mamelodi Sundowns fans to fill Loftus Stadium for the Cape Town City contest as Downs' potential invincible PSL season looms 'I hope they watched Manchester City'
The Brazilians will take on the Citizens in a Premier Soccer League clash and the Downs' coach calls for support from the club's fans.
- Mokwena pleads with Downs supporters
- Sundowns take on Cape Town City
- The Brazilians have already won the league