Rhulani Mokwena & Sead Ramovic reunion on the cards! TS Galaxy ready to allow coach to join Raja Casablanca - 'He has made huge contributions to our project'
The Rockets' boss Sukazi is willing to release head coach Ramovic following reports suggesting that the German mentor is a wanted man in Morocco.
- Sukazi says he is ready to release Ramovic
- He has been linked with a move to Raja
- The German coach joined TS Galaxy in 2021