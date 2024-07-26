Rhulani Mokwena and his all-star South African technical team at Wydad Casablanca

The 37-year-old has been meticulously adding the pieces to his puzzle, as he looks to leave an indelible mark in North Africa.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor was granted the freedom to assemble his dream team as he embarked on a new adventure in Morocco.

Mokwena has wasted no time, proudly waving the South African flag, bringing along a trusted group of experts he’s previously worked with.

GOAL takes a closer look at the men standing by Mokwena’s side and highlights a player rumoured to be following in his footsteps.

