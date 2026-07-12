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Revealed: Vinicius Junior’s demands in Real Madrid contract talks as La Liga giants seek to avoid upsetting fellow ‘Galacticos’ Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
The financial gap in negotiations
According to OKDIARIO, Vinicius is holding out for a salary in the region of €20 million net per season, a figure that would place him at the very top of the club's earnings bracket. However, the Real Madrid hierarchy is hesitant to meet these demands as they look to maintain a rigid wage structure within the dressing room.
Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez are determined to avoid a situation that could create friction among the squad's high-profile stars. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham already commanding significant salaries, the club believes that no single individual should be allowed to break the carefully constructed economic equilibrium. The message from Valdebebas is firm: the project always comes before any individual player, regardless of their status on the pitch.
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Avoiding a summer transfer saga
Real Madrid are desperate to avoid the contract situation turning into a protracted soap opera that dominates the headlines throughout the transfer window. The club views Vinicius as an essential asset, but they are also realistic about the current market conditions. At present, there are no formal offers on the table for the Brazilian, which complicates the club's leverage in negotiations while also reinforcing the need for a resolution.
Entering the new season with a player of his calibre moving into the final stages of his contract is a scenario the Blancos are keen to avoid at all costs. The club wants to settle the matter quickly to ensure that the focus remains entirely on the pitch. Consequently, both parties are effectively "condemned to understand each other" as neither a sale nor a contract standoff serves the interests of the player or the institution at this stage.
Demanding leadership on the pitch
Beyond the financial negotiations, there is a growing belief within the club that Vinicius needs to rediscover his absolute focus on footballing matters. This comes after a demanding season where he made 53 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists. The club expects he will return from his holidays ready to exercise a more positive and consistent form of leadership on the field. The internal consensus is that the 26-year-old must strive for greater regularity in his performances, particularly in high-stakes matches.
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The looming influence of Mourinho
As the standoff continues, the arrival of Jose Mourinho adds another layer of intrigue to the situation. The Portuguese manager is reportedly eager to work with a fully committed version of Vinicius - who has already won three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies among many other honors with Real Madrid - ensuring he is entirely integrated into the tactical setup and free from the distractions of ongoing contract disputes. Mourinho’s demanding nature means there will be little room for players who are not 100 per cent focused on the collective goal.
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