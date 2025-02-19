Revealed: The staggering true cost of Man Utd sacking sporting director Dan Ashworth as Red Devils also left reeling from £37.6m bill due to foreign exchange rates
Manchester United paid a total of £4.1m to hire and fire Dan Ashworth as sporting director, according to the club's latest accounts.
- Former England sporting director hired last summer
- He was sacked after five months
- Club lost huge amount due to foreign exchange changes