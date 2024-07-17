Elias Mokwana, Bafana Bafana, March 2024Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Reports: Kaizer Chiefs lose fight to sign highly rated Bafana Bafana international Mokwana to Esperance

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersSekhukhune UnitedEsperanceElias Mokwana

The 24-year-old has been rewarded for his good showings for Babina Noko in the 2023/24 season.

  • Mokwana was excellent last season at both club & international level
  • Big teams were chasing him
  • North African giants set to sign the attacker
