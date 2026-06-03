According to Corriere dello Sport, Donyell Malen is set to help persuade the 30-year-old attacking midfielder to join AS Roma. The newspaper describes the pair as "twins" from their time at Dortmund and notes that Malen and Brandt were directly involved in 135 goals during their three-and-a-half years together at BVB (73 goals, 62 assists).
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Reports claim Julian Brandt has already given his word to his "twin brother" at BVB: could a move to a leading Champions League club be imminent?
Brandt, born in Bremen, is hailed as a "natural playmaker" whose dribbling and remarkable dynamism make him stand out. With his contract situation making him "perhaps the most interesting option on the European transfer market", Roma are now keen to "reunite the two brothers".
According to reports, Roma first sounded out a move in March and received positive feedback. Now, Malen has taken the initiative, calling his teammate just days before the Dutch squad departed for the USA, Canada and Mexico to confirm whether he still wanted to join the Giallorossi. "The answer? Of course yes," according to the Italian sports daily.
Brandt is also reported to be in talks with other clubs; Atlético Madrid has long been credited with strong interest. The long-serving BVB professional is said to be seeking a net annual salary of four million euros (roughly eight million euros gross in Germany).
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Donyell Malen is the strongest argument for a potential move from Brandt to Roma.
Malen himself proved that a move to Roma can be highly rewarding. The Dutchman had joined Aston Villa in January 2025 for €25 million yet never lived up to expectations.
After just two underwhelming half-seasons, he moved to Roma on loan in the winter of 2026 and, surprisingly, flourished as a centre-forward. His 14 goals in 18 Serie A matches made him a crowd favourite and propelled the club back into the Champions League after an eight-year absence.
Italian sports papers were quick to hail his impact: "Everyone is mad about Malen," noted the Corriere dello Sport, while the Gazzetta dello Sport declared, "The Malen factor – he is the striker Roma have been missing."
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Julian Brandt: Decision on his future following his departure from BVB unlikely until August
Brandt's so-called "twin" has given the move to Rome the strongest endorsement. Nevertheless, Brandt will take his time before deciding on his future. "I'm very organised about it. In some Doppelpass sessions, you'd put two euros in a piggy bank for that. But I'm taking it one step at a time. It won't drag on until August, I can tell you that," he told Sky shortly before the season ended.
Staying in the Bundesliga remains a real option. "I wouldn't rule anything out in principle," Brandt added. "But there are certain things I prefer, and others I'm less keen on right now. I have one or two ideas, but one step at a time." Previous reports linked him with SV Werder Bremen.
A return to Bayer Leverkusen was also mooted after Leverkusen's managing director Fernando Carro hinted at a move when announcing his departure from BVB. However, sporting director Simon Rolfes quickly ruled out a comeback. "I'm sceptical about bringing players back. We already have a superb player in that position in Ibo Maza, who will develop excellently over the next few years. That's why Julian won't be on our radar," he said.
Brandt will leave BVB on 30 June after seven years, having scored 57 goals and provided 70 assists in 307 competitive matches for the club. Despite those highlights, he won only one major trophy with the Black and Yellows: the 2021 DFB Cup. In the 2024 Champions League final against Real Madrid and on the final matchday of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, Brandt came close to a domestic or European crown but ultimately remained denied.