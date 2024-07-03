Thembinkosi Lorch and Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Report: How Thembinkosi Lorch transfer from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns drove a wedge between Rhulani Mokwena and Flemming Berg

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaThembinkosi Lorch

Allegations have emerged detailing how the young coach and the Swedish director's relationship soured over specific transfer dealings.

  • Mokwena is about to leave Downs
  • He reprtedly didn't see eye to eye with Flemming
  • The signing of Lorch is said to have worsened their relationship
