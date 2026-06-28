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'Reminds me of myself at my peak' - Kylian Mbappe paid ultimate compliment by Ronaldo amid superb start to 2026 World Cup with France
Mbappe earns legendary praise
Mbappe has long been considered the heir apparent to the dual throne of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is the original Ronaldo, O Fenomeno, who has most recently identified a kindred spirit in the Frenchman.
Following a blistering start to the 2026 World Cup, where Mbappe has remained the focal point of Didier Deschamps' attack, the Brazilian icon was unable to hide his admiration for the striker's physical and technical attributes.
The legendary 2002 World Cup winner noted that Mbappe's ability to combine raw speed with clinical finishing mirrors the traits that made him the most feared forward on the planet for the best part of a decade.
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'Natural heir to the legends of the game'
Mbappe opened his account at the 2026 World Cup with a brace against Senegal and repeated the feat by netting twice more in the following clash against Iraq. While he was unable to find the net against Norway, he remained central to the French attack by providing two assists in a performance that left global media impressed by Les Bleus and their offensive depth.
Mbappe is once again fighting for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball alongside Argentina captain Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo has been left in awe by both men.
He told L'Equipe: "You also have to think about the legacy you leave. But they are both, without a doubt, players who transcend statistics and deserve to be the competition's all-time top scorers. Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football and he is still influential and decisive today. As for Mbappé, his playing style reminds me of myself at my peak. He is one of the greatest players in football today and a natural heir to the legends of the game."
Real Madrid's tournament dominance
Mbappe is not the only Real Madrid star making waves in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Spanish giants currently lead all clubs for goals scored at the tournament, with their players combining for 11 strikes so far. This collective effort is shared primarily between Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., both of whom have found the net four times.
Other Bernabeu representatives have also contributed, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice for England and Arda Guler getting on the scoresheet for Turkey. This prolific run has put the club within touching distance of their own historic milestone, as they look to surpass the record of 12 goals set by Madrid players at the 1998 World Cup in France.
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What's next for France?
France had no trouble progressing through the group stage at the 2026 World Cup, achieving a perfect record in Group I with wins against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, scoring 10 goals in 3 matches.
Les Bleus have qualified to face Sweden in the Round of 32 as they aim to reach the World Cup final for the third consecutive time.