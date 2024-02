Pitso Mosimane's bid to save Saudi Pro League side Abha Club from relegation got more complicated following a 3-2 defeat away at Al Fayha on Sunday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mosimane played his second match in charge of Abha

They lost 3-2 away at Al Fayha

This is after he started with a draw against Al Taawoun