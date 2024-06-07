Relebohile Mofokeng told to leave Orlando Pirates for European team by father - 'Holland is the best development country'

BackpagepixClifton MabasaRelebohile Mofokeng told to leave Orlando Pirates for European team by father - 'Holland is the best development country'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesSouth AfricaJose RiveiroRelebohile MofokengCupHugo BroosWorld Cup Qualification CAFNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaThe Bucs youngster has been linked with a move to Europe ahead of the upcoming season following a successful campaign. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMofokeng advised to go play in NetherlandsHis father wants him following in Pienaar's footstepsThe youngster could make his Bafana debut Article continues below