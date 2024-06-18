'Relebohile Mofokeng is too good and he can bench that Bayern Munich boy! Or he can go to an English Championship team - But we still need him for one season at Orlando Pirates' - Fans

It has been reported that Mofokeng could face competition for a spot at Rangers and the local fans have reacted to the rumours.

The 19-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng has reportedly attracted interest from Scottish side Glasgow Rangers after his impressive season with Orlando Pirates.

A report emerged this week that a 20-year-old Bayern Munich starlet Yusuf Kabadayi is also on the list of Rangers' targets.

Therefore, it has been rumoured that Kabadayi's potential move to the Gers could block Mofokeng's prospective transfer to the club.

Following those developments news, SA fans have shared their views and here, GOAL has sampled some of the standout reactions.