Reijnders have said yes to Al Qadsiah: €61 million deal, AC Milan also cash in

Why are AC Milan getting more money too? The Rossoneri had agreed a series of bonuses with Manchester City as part of the Dutchman's move to the Premier League.

Alongside the €54.9 million, former CEO Giorgio Furlandi had also agreed these extra bonuses:



- €5M: City qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League

- €2M: Winning the 2025/26 Champions League

- €1M: Winning the Premier League

- €1M: Premier League Player of the Year award

- €2M: Winning the Ballon d'Or

- €3M: Linked to staying at City beyond 2030 (€1 million per year)





The key clause was another one: if City had sold Reijnders before 2030, they would have had to guarantee AC Milan the full amount of the bonuses, €14 million, whether they were achieved on the pitch or not. That is exactly what will happen with the move to Al-Qadsiah.