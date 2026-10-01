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Gianluca Rocchi desktopGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Refereeing scandal, Chiné and the FIGC prosecutor’s office close the investigation into Rocchi: no illicit contact with clubs

Serie A
Juventus
Inter
AC Milan
Roma
Lazio
SSC Napoli
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Como
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Lecce
Parma Calcio 1913
Monza
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Venezia

The investigation into the case dubbed "refereepoli" has ended with nothing to show for it.

The case long dubbed "Refereepoli", involving former head of referee appointments Gianluca Rocchi and other members of the refereeing hierarchy over the past two seasons, has now ended in both the ordinary courts and sporting justice, with no action taken.


At the heart of the case was an accusation of complicity in sports fraud. It centred on possible appointments "forced" by complaints from clubs such as Inter and knocks on the door in the VAR room in Lissone to change refereeing decisions, but according to Sky Sport the FIGC prosecutor's office has chosen to shelve the investigation, clearing the former referee.


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  • Monza prosecutor’s office continue on the same line

    According to Sky Sport, the FIGC general prosecutor's office followed the line taken by the Monza public prosecutor's office in ordinary justice, which had specifically requested that the criminal case be dropped over the "knocks" in the VAR room in Lissone during the 2024/2025 season.

  • SPORTS ARCHIVING

    As a result, the FIGC general prosecutor's office accepted Rocchi's request to shelve the case in the sporting justice proceedings too, effectively bringing it to a close on the grounds that the FIGC prosecutor's office found no evidence of direct contact, including by telephone, between Rocchi and club directors in relation to complaints over referee appointments. The complaints from the club mentioned in the documents are said to have come through the Club Referee Managers rather than through a direct relationship between Rocchi and the directors.

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