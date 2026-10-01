Refereeing scandal, Chiné and the FIGC prosecutor’s office close the investigation into Rocchi: no illicit contact with clubs

The case long dubbed "Refereepoli", involving former head of referee appointments Gianluca Rocchi and other members of the refereeing hierarchy over the past two seasons, has now ended in both the ordinary courts and sporting justice, with no action taken.





At the heart of the case was an accusation of complicity in sports fraud. It centred on possible appointments "forced" by complaints from clubs such as Inter and knocks on the door in the VAR room in Lissone to change refereeing decisions, but according to Sky Sport the FIGC prosecutor's office has chosen to shelve the investigation, clearing the former referee.





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