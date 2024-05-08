Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Red-hot Tshegofatso Mabasa fires Orlando Pirates closer to Caf Champions League spot after Chippa United win

The Buccaneers secured a fifth consecutive Premier Soccer League win after defeating the Chilli Boys 2-0 on Wednesday night.

  • Pirates outshine Chippa in Orlando 
  • Mabasa bags a brace for a 2-0 win
  • The Buccaneers secure a fifth consecutive PSL victory
