Red-hot Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa vows to fire Bucs into Caf Champions League where they 'deserve to play and compete every season'
The Buccaneers last played Caf finals in 2013 and now Mabasa believes they have what it takes to be part of the tournament every season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mabasa believes Pirates deserve to play in Caf CL
- The striker scored 13 times in the PSL so far
- The Buccaneers last played Caf final in 2013