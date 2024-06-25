Record-holder Victor Letsoalo, unbeatable Veli Mothwa and other Bafana Bafana stars who made an impact at Cosafa Cup

Gqeberha will sizzle with the Cosafa Cup battle for honours from 26 June to 7 July, showcasing top talent and thrilling matches.

Over the years, South African players have shone brightly at the Cosafa Cup, using the regional tournament as a springboard to sign with bigger clubs or seize opportunities overseas. They've made names for themselves, often reinventing their careers in the process.

Since its inception in 1997, the Cosafa Cup has aimed to give youngsters and unproven players a chance to showcase their talents on an international stage, and it's been a smashing success.

As we gear up for another spectacular showdown, GOAL dives into the Bafana Bafana stars who've made a splash at the tournament in recent times.