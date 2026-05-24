Real Madrid told where they are ‘lacking’ ahead of important transfer window - with Fabio Capello sounding recruitment message ahead of Jose Mourinho appointment

Real Madrid have endured a frustrating 2025-26 campaign, finishing the season without a major trophy and trailing behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga. The 4-2 victory over Athletic Club on the final day did little to mask the underlying issues within the squad, leading former boss Capello to speak out on where the team is falling short.

“It hasn’t been an easy season for Real Madrid. We need to understand what the future holds. The most important thing is to understand where the good players are and where the team is failing, where players are missing. And then, try to sign them. It’s not easy, you know,” Capello stated at a recent event.