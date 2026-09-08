Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Champions League opener. The scoreline flatters them. Los Blancos laboured throughout against their Italian visitors, and the result papered over a series of mistakes by Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho in picking the right XI.

Take away the three points and Inter Milan were the better team for long stretches. They imposed their style and threatened the Real goal more than once, only for Thibaut Courtois to deny them. The goalkeeper's brilliance kept out dangerous chances that could have changed the complexion of the match.

Real Madrid, by contrast, barely needed to build anything to score. They cashed in on naive errors from Inter's defenders and their goalkeeper, handing the hosts an advantage that never looked natural, especially in a first half the Nerazzurri controlled.

Even then, Real's forwards spurned gilt-edged chances that should have killed the game off at 2-0. That profligacy dragged Los Merengues' suffering into the closing minutes. The result works for Mourinho. The performance and the selections behind it raise plenty of questions about how Real Madrid looked in their first European test.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums