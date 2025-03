This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Real Madrid plan shock summer move for out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper to replace unhappy Andriy Lunin as Ukraine star looks to cement No.1 spot elsewhere A. Lunin K. Arrizabalaga Real Madrid Chelsea Bournemouth LaLiga Premier League Transfers Real Madrid reportedly plan on re-signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea as Andriy Lunin contemplates a summer exit in search of regular minutes. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Madrid could sign Kepa once again

Lunin could depart this summer

Chelsea man spent last season on loan at Real Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱