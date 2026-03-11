Real Madrid-Manchester City, Valverde's anecdote with Seedorf: "Do you remember what I said to you? 'What do you have less than Kroos?!'"

During the interview, there was also time for a brief exchange with Clarence Seedorf, who was present in the mixed zone for Prime Video: "When we worked together, I said something to you," the former midfielder recalled to Valverde, "What do you have less than Kroos?! You play in every position on the pitch, and tonight is a reward for everything you've done. I wanted to tell you that I have no questions, but I am proud of your journey." Seedorf continued to recount the anecdote, even after saying goodbye to Valverde: "He told me that he didn't believe he could reach Kroos' level, and I glossed over it by saying that we would talk about it again one day."