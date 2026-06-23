Real Madrid make enquiry for Arsenal's Piero Hincapie as Jose Mourinho's summer transfer spree continues

The new Premier League champions value Hincapie highly after he played an integral role in Mikel Arteta’s side clinching the title and reaching the Champions League final.

ESPN adds that any further defensive or midfield additions at the Bernabeu will depend heavily on player sales. With five central options already in the first-team squad following David Alaba's departure, club executives are currently listening to offers for Raul Asencio to free up space.