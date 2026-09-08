Real Madrid-Inter, two worlds compared: €7.7 billion against €2.1 billion. The richest in the world and the richest in Italy

The gap has grown enormously over the last 20 years. In 2002-03, revenues stood at 193 million for Real and 162 for Inter. By 2024-25, they had risen to 1.161 billion and 546 million respectively. The stadium and the global reach of the two brands also help explain the difference: the new Bernabéu generated €360 million last season, four times the €90 million of the Meazza, while on social media Real are closing in on half a billion followers compared with Inter's 100 million. Commercial income tells the same story: the Madrid shirt is worth around €240 million a year, Inter's €72 million.