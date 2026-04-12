Real Madrid has intensified its appeal, formally requesting access to the VAR audio recordings of Mbappé’s penalty kick

Real Madrid are deeply critical of referee Javier Albarruela Rojas’s performance in Saturday’s La Liga clash with Girona, claiming he overlooked a clear penalty on Kylian Mbappé after the French forward was struck on the face inside the box.

According to Spanish website Defensa Central, sources close to the club say Real Madrid’s hierarchy regard the incident as “one of the clearest penalties of the season”. and is preparing a formal request for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) audio logs, overseen by referee Trujillo Suárez, to understand how the incident was reviewed in the control room.