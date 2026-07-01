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Real Madrid 'won't get away with it' - Barcelona president slams 'tantrums' from Florentino Perez and insists UEFA is on La Liga champions' side
Laporta dismisses Real Madrid complaint
Speaking after his inauguration as Barcelona president, Laporta used the opportunity to address the ongoing tension with Real Madrid. The latest escalation follows Perez submitting a massive dossier to UEFA regarding the Negreira refereeing scandal, aiming to secure heavy sanctions against the Catalan club.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta was completely unfazed by the threat, characterising the move as a desperate distraction. Addressing the media in the Spotify Camp Nou, Laporta confidently stated: "They will not get away with it. We know what UEFA thinks about this issue, regarding all of this, and they will not get away with it. It is just another tantrum from them, trying to stretch this issue out to justify actions that make no sense and will not prosper."
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Distracting from internal club issues
The Barcelona chief firmly believes that Madrid are weaponising the legal situation to hide their own structural and logistical problems. Perez recently sparked outrage by claiming that 14 league titles had been stolen, but Laporta flipped the narrative, suggesting the Madrid hierarchy are struggling with their transition into a public limited company.
Laporta mocked the situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, claiming the UEFA complaint is a smokescreen. Laporta added: "It has gone well for them to make a fuss and divert attention from other issues: that preoccupation they have with transforming into a public limited company, and other issues that are not quite working out well for them, like there will be no music and they do not know where they will have to park."
Barca chief demands proof
Tensions between the two Spanish heavyweights have reached an unprecedented low, with Perez previously stating the relationship is completely broken. Despite Madrid boasting about a 500-page document they plan to submit to European football's governing body, Laporta insisted the actual legal proceedings tell a very different story.
The Barcelona president highlighted that the judicial process has yielded no concrete proof from their rivals. Laporta explained: "They are in the ordinary courts and we have been dealing with this issue for a long time. In this matter, we have provided the evidence in the procedure. The opposing parties have not provided anything."
Barcelona have already threatened legal action if Perez does not retract his explosive accusations.
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What next for the Clasico rivals?
Barcelona will now await UEFA's official response to the documentation submitted by Madrid. In the meantime, Laporta and his legal team remain prepared to launch a criminal defamation lawsuit against Perez if he refuses to withdraw his corruption allegations. This off-field war shows zero signs of slowing down, ensuring the upcoming campaign will be overshadowed by fierce courtroom battles and deep-rooted hostility between Spain's biggest institutions.