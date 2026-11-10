Real Madrid, Endrick: “I want to play, I don’t know what will happen in January. I have to think about what’s best for my career.” The latest on AC Milan and Roma

He could leave at the start of 2027: "I don't know what will happen in January, it's all in God's hands. I only ask to be able to do what's best for my career; whatever happens, happens. I just want to do my best". On Mourinho, he added: "Madrid is a wonderful city, but it's clear that I must do everything I can to develop my career. Mourinho is a great person. He comes over to me every day and asks how I am, but he never talks about football. He wants to know about my private life. I like his attitude; he takes an interest. I'm grateful for what he does. I will always give my all for Real Madrid, who come before everything else. Mourinho's affection makes me always give my all."