Real Madrid confirm injury blow ahead of Man City clash as Alvaro Carreras joins Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham & Rodrygo on sidelines
Defensive crisis deepens for Arbeloa
The reigning champions' preparations for their high-stakes Champions League round of 16 first leg against Manchester City have been rocked by another defensive setback. The club confirmed on Monday that Carreras is the latest addition to a cluttered treatment room at Valdebebas.
The young full-back has been diagnosed with a right calf muscle injury stemming from a heavy blow sustained during the recent defeat to Getafe. Despite hopes he might recover for Monday's session, the defender is expected to be out for another week, leaving Ferland Mendy to step up against City once again.
Status of star attackers revealed
While the focus remains on the upcoming European showdown, the fitness of Madrid’s primary superstars continues to dominate headlines. Both Mbappe and Bellingham are undergoing recovery processes, and while they are pushing to return, they will not be fit enough to lead the line this Wednesday.
The French forward, who recently returned from Paris, was seen performing gym work and individual drills on the grass but did not touch the ball. The club are taking a cautious approach to ensure he is fully operational for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, while Rodrygo does preparatory work for his scheduled surgery.
Defensive boost and returning midfielders
In a rare piece of positive news for the Spanish giants, Antonio Rudiger has been cleared to feature and completed the full training session without any complications. The German international is expected to resume his personal duel with Erling Haaland, a tactical battle that proved pivotal in previous encounters.
Arbeloa’s squad also received a boost with the return of Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono and Eduardo Camavinga. While Huijsen and Mastantuono missed the trip to Vigo due to suspension, Camavinga has fully recovered from a severe toothache caused by a cavity to be included in the matchday plans.
Intense preparations at Valdebebas continue
The atmosphere at Real Madrid City is reported to be one of certain tension as the squad looks to overcome their injury crisis. Training sessions have focused on activation work, rondos, and high-pressure tactical drills to counter City’s possession-heavy style.
Despite the absences of David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Eder Militao, who all continue their respective recovery processes alongside the frontline stars, the message from the camp is one of resilience. The squad completed tactical series and a small-sided match to sharpen their competitive edge ahead of the defining home leg.
