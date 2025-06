This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid make the call! Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi move in serious jeopardy as Los Blancos make 'final push' to hijack £51m transfer M. Zubimendi X. Alonso Arsenal Real Madrid Real Sociedad LaLiga Premier League Transfers Real Madrid are set to make their final push for Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi with the hope that new boss Xabi Alonso can help seal the deal.

Real Madrid making 'final push' for midfielder

Los Blancos hoping that Alonso can seal the deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱