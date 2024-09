The ex-Amakhosi winger's suggestion regarding recruitment of players at the club has sparked debate on social media.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye suggested that the club should sign certain players including Khama Billiat.

Khanye's proposal comes after the Soweto giants brought on board at least seven players so far. This includes Gaston Sirino and Njabulo Blom amongst others.

The Glamour Boys fans were left unhappy after Khanye's recommendations and here, GOAL shares with you their reactions.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!