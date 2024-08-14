'Rayners was provoked! He was told he is going to prison FC or challenged for not choosing Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

Football lovers in the country share their opinion after an unfortunate incident surrounding the new Masandawana attacker.

Mamelodi Sundowns signing Iqraam Rayners was allegedly involved in a disturbing incident that left the victim battered and bruised.

The Bafana Bafana international reportedly hit a fan on the face with a whisky glass after the latter inquired about his move to Masandawana.

As usual, South Africans have engaged on the matter widely, coming up with diverse versions of what could have led to the unfortunate incident.

Have a look at some of their comments as sampled by GOAL.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!