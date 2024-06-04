Rayners looks to Orlando Pirates for inspiration to 'steal the game' against Nigeria in their World Cup Qualifier Group C showdown

BackpagepixSeth WillisRayners looks to Orlando Pirates for inspiration to 'steal the game' against Nigeria in their World Cup Qualifier Group C showdownWorld Cup Qualification CAFNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaSouth AfricaOrlando PiratesIqraam RaynersFinidi GeorgeHugo BroosThe forward is confident the Hugo Broos-led side can deny the West Africans points in the crucial game to be played on June 7.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRayners is part of Broos squad to face NigeriaHe scored 15 PSL goals in the 2023/24 seasonThe striker reveals plan against the Super EaglesArticle continues below