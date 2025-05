This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Raphinha makes final decision on his Barcelona future amid Saudi transfer interest after firing Hansi Flick's side to the brink of La Liga title Raphinha Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Raphinha appears set to sign a contract renewal at Barcelona, rejecting lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in order to remain at the Camp Nou. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below New deal will keep Raphinha at Barca till 2029

Brazilian has 59 goal contributions this season

Ex-Leeds star has rejected huge Saudi offers Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ESP BAR Match preview