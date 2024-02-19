Ranking potential Nedbank Cup winners: Kaizer Chiefs to end trophy drought? Will Mamelodi Sundowns wrestle the trophy off the strong hold of Orlando Pirates?

Kaizer Chiefs are hoping to end their trophy drought while Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena searches for his first solo Nedbank Cup win.

No one has won the Nedbank Cup more than Kaizer Chiefs, but the last time they won a trophy was in 2014 and they are desperate to end that ever-going drought when they take on National First Division side Milford FC.

But their rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns will always have a say in the proceedings, as they begin their last 16 journey against NB La Masia.

All eyes will be on defending champions Orlando Pirates as their coach Jose Riveiro hunts for a fourth trophy since he joined the club in 2022. Here, GOAL ranks the favourites to win the Nedbank Cup.