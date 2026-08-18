Rafael Leao to leave AC Milan: contacts with Roma, Chelsea emerge. And the Saudi Arabia option cannot be ruled out

Galatasaray have tracked Leao for some time, have already held talks with his entourage and with AC Milan, and want to wrap things up by the start of next week. After Arsenal said no to Martinelli, the Turkish club want to step up their move for the Portuguese forward, who has been promised a five-year deal worth €10-12 million net per season. The former Lille man has other priorities, chiefly a move to the Premier League, but he has not closed the door on a switch to the Super Lig, where he would become one of the highest-paid players in the league. The next few days will be decisive in establishing whether the deal goes through. One thing is certain: if Galatasaray want to get the deal done, they will have to increase their offer, which currently stands at €35 million including bonuses. AC Milan have dropped from an initial valuation of 60 and are asking for 45. They want a permanent transfer or a paid loan with an obligation to buy, on favourable terms.











