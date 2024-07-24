R900 million! PSL secures new league sponsor and dates for the 2024/25 season revealed

BackpagepixSeth WillisR900 million! PSL secures new league sponsor and dates for the 2024/25 season revealedPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FCSekhukhune UnitedTS GalaxyMagesi FCRichards BayThe South African top-flight clubs and players have a reason to smile after a lucrative deal with a new sponsorArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDStv have been main sponsors for last four years New sponsor comes on board Three-year deal confirmed Article continues below