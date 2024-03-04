R8-million dispute: Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane set to meet at the Joburg High Court - report

BackpageMichaelson GumedeR8-million dispute: Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane set to meet at the Joburg High Court - reportPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCPitso John MosimaneAbhaPitso Mosimane and his wife Moira Tlhagale are reportedly set for a legal showdown with the coach's former employer Mamelodi Sundowns.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane & Sundowns set to meet in court Sundowns demand payment of about R8-millionMoismane unexpectedly left Downs for Al Ahly