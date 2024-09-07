Questionable decisions & promising signs! Key takeaways as Hugo Broos & Bafana Bafana prepare for South Sudan clash in 2025 Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana's opening clash in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda was a rollercoaster of emotions on Friday night.

What started as a promising night at Orlando Stadium turned into a tense affair, as South Africa allowed the Cranes to claw their way back into the match. Despite a bright start, capped off by Lyle Foster’s clinical finish, Bafana's second-half woes left fans biting their nails as Uganda turned the tables with two stunning strikes.

For coach Hugo Broos, the 2-2 draw isn’t just a wake-up call - it’s a clear message that there’s work to be done. While the team showed glimpses of brilliance, particularly in the first half, their inability to close out the game exposed some critical areas that need attention. Defensive lapses, a lack of composure under pressure, and missed opportunities were all on display.

With South Sudan looming on the horizon, Broos must rethink his strategy. Can Bafana tighten up at the back and rediscover their attacking rhythm? These are just some of the key decisions GOAL delves into before Bafana’s next test.

