Premier Soccer League action resumed on Saturday following a two-week FIFA international break.

The 2023/24 PSL campaign is getting more interesting as the top-three battle as well as the bid to avoid relegation sharpens.

On Saturday afternoon, Golden Arrows played host to Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby at the Mpumalanga Stadium.

Polokwane City welcomed Chippa United in Polokwane at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. While Stellenbosch locked horns with Royal AM at Danie Craven Stadium.

Here, GOAL gives a wrap of all that transpired so far on Saturday afternoon.