The PSL 2024/25 campaign continued on Saturday with Rise and Shine, and Abafana Bes'thende maintaining their winning streak.

Golden Arrows welcomed Marumo Gallants to the Mpumalanga Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon while Polokwane City faced newly promoted Magesi FC.

SuperSport United and Royal AM will lock horns at the TUT Stadium later on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chippa United are set to host Richards Bay at the Buffalo City Stadium on the same day.

Here, GOAL wraps up this weekend's PSL action.

