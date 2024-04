GOAL brings the round-up of top tier teams fighting to achieve their set objectives in the almost ending campaign.

The Premier Soccer League's round of 25 kicked of on Friday, April 26, with teams battling hard to achieve their set objectives.

Cape Town Suprs and Richards Bay are aiming at avoiding the relegation axe after their inconsistencies in the South African top-tier.

The likes of AmaZulu, Chippa United and Polokwane City are hoping to get the MTN8 ticket as Stellenbosch and Cape Town City chase Caf competitions.

GOAL has compiled all the results below.