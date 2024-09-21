PSL transfer window power rankings: The 10 best signings - From Rayners to Sirino and Van Rooyen

The thrilling drama of the Premier Soccer League's winter transfer window ended on Friday, September 20, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Kaizer Chiefs made headlines boldly diving into the transfer market, as they look to turn their fortunes around under coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates did not rest on their laurels, reinforcing their already star-studded squads with strategic signings that added crucial depth as they face fierce competition across the African continent.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at these signings and their potential impact on each team's fortunes as the season unfolds.

