PSL transfer deadline day looming! Appollis, Lepasa & players who could be on the move before window slams shut

It’s less than 10 days until the PSL transfer window slams shut and clubs are scrambling for last-minute deals.

While most clubs are eager to get new faces through the door, some are desperately trying to get rid of some deadwood.

A number of PSL clubs have made changes to their technical teams the new coaches are busy building squads that fit their philosophy.

This means some players have been made aware that they will be getting limited game time and should look for pastures new.

As transfer deadline day approaches, GOAL looks at some of the players who could be on the move.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!