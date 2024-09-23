PSL midweek showdown: Can Orlando Pirates halt Polokwane City’s fairytale run & Mamelodi Sundowns add salt on wounded Marumo Gallants?

League action heats up this week as the Buccaneers and the Brazilians take the field on Heritage Day, Tuesday, September 24.

Pirates are set to go head-to-head with an in-form Polokwane City side at 15h30 South African time, while Sundowns will take on Gallants later in the day at 17h30.

With Pirates, Sundowns and Polokwane riding a wave of positive momentum, and Gallants desperate for a turnaround, the stage is set for an action-packed day of football. Fans can expect fierce competition as both fixtures promise heated battles.

Here, GOAL provides an in-depth preview of the matches, taking a closer look at current form and highlighting the players to keep an eye on.