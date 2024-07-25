Pressure on Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns to get a first pre-season win against Saudi Arabia heavyweights Al Hilal

PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns face a tough test against Saudi Arabia outfit Al Hilal on Friday afternoon in what is expected to be a exciting clash.

Sundowns kicked off their tour in Austria with a match against German side Sandhausen, who beat them 2-1 as Neo Maema netted the Brazilians' sole goal.

To be fair, pre-season results don't count much but the fact that the Premier Soccer League champions have relatively struggled in their friendlies is something that will deal a blow to the confidence of the team ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Masandawana are currently in a period of transition after the restructuring of their technical team following the unexpected departure of head coach Rhulani Mokwena, who has since joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

Manqoba Mngqithi's role is still unclear, even though word has it that he will be installed as the head coach. Meanwhile, Steve Komphela returned to the club as a senior coach while Romain Folz was introduced as an assistant coach.

Komphela admitted that this coming season will be steep for the 2016 Caf Champions League champions, which probably explains why the going has been tough in their series of friendlies. Sundowns recruited a number of players in Kobamelo Kodisang, Kegan Johannes, and Arthur de Oliveira Sales.

Here, GOAL looks at the enticing friendly match between Sundowns and Hilal, and who is likely to be key in the affair that is set to take place on Friday, July 26.