Relebogile Mokhuoane of Cape Town City and Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Pressure mounts on Cavin Johnson as Kaizer Chiefs fire blanks in Cape Town City draw

Premier Soccer LeagueCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCKaizer ChiefsSekhukhune United vs Cape Town City FCSekhukhune UnitedKaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FC

The Citizens held Amakhosi to a 0-0 draw in the Premier Soccer League at Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • CT City and Chiefs miss opportunities in the first half
  • The second half resembled the first
  • Both sides share the spoils in a 0-0 draw

Editors' Picks