Seth Willis

Premier Soccer League season to be delayed by new sponsor negotiations - report

Fans in Mzansi may have to wait until the end of August to see their respective teams in PSL action due to sponsorship restructuring.

  • SABC Sport reveals PSL sponsorship negotiations
  • A betting firm wants to come on board
  • The PSL's start date to be changed?
