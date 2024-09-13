Predicting Orlando Pirates XI vs Jwaneng Galaxy - Will Saleng be benched in favour of Gilberto in crucial Caf Champions League fixture?

The Soweto giants are away against the Morena Ramoreboli-led outfit in the continental assignment.

Orlando Pirates are set to get past Jwneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The first leg is set to be staged at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday, September 14.

The Buccaneers have not lost any of their last five games across all competitions, and they will be aiming to ensure their record is extended.

GOAL predicts how the Sea Robbers coach Jose Riveiro is likely to select his starting line-up.