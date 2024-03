After their win in the Nedbank Cup, Orlando Pirates resume their Premier Soccer League duties against Polokwane City this weekend.

Pirates will resume their quest for the South African top-flight crown when they make a trip to Peter Mokaba Stadium to play Watsh'Umlilo on Saturday.

Miguel Timm is not available owing to suspension while goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi is expected to be excused after the hijacking incident.

With this latest information, GOAL predicts how Pirates could organise their lineup as they chase the top positions on the table.